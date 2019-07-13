Central Railways, Mumbai division record highest ever sale of mobile tickets

national

The Central Railways sold 63,313 tickets and the Mumbai division sold 61,196 tickets through the platform in a single day

Representational Picture

On Friday, in a big landmark towards digitalisation, Central Railways and Mumbai Division both recorded the highest number of sale of the 'mobile ticket' in a single day. The Central Railways sold 63,313 tickets and the Mumbai division sold 61,196 tickets through the platform, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway Sunil Udasi said in a statement on Saturday.

"Mobile tickets give the passengers convenience by skipping the queue either booking tickets on the move while coming to the station to catch the train or from the comfort of their home itself before starting," the statement said.

"Pune division sold - 1263 tickets, Bhusaval - 492 tickets, Nagpur - 215 tickets and Solapur - 147 tickets bringing the total mobile tickets sold on July 12, 2019, to the highest ever 63,313 tickets," the statement added.

On the other hand, launching a special drive, the Central Railway has initiated digital payment of catering services across all stations of Mumbai division. Due to this initiative, passengers of Central Railway can now use Net banking, debit cards, credit cards and online payment wallets like PayTM, Google Pay, Phone Pay, BHIM, etc to pay for the purchase of food items and use of catering services.

In order to promote the use of digital payments for catering services among its passengers, the Central Railway started a special "No Bill, No Payment" drive which was conducted from July 2 to July 11, 2019to 11th July 2019. As a part of this drive, it was ensured that e-bills were issued to passengers on every purchase from railway catering units.

Central Railway's Mumbai division which has the distinction of being the pioneering division on Indian Railways, has initiated the installation of electronic billing machines at all catering stalls on stations. Incidentally, it also has the credit of being the first division of the Indian Railways to install the electronic system of payments or digital payments.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates