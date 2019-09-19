Central Railway's Pune division recovers Rs 7.88 crore fine from ticketless travellers

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Pune: The Central Railway's Pune division has recovered Rs 7.88 crore fine from passengers who were travelling without tickets in the last five months. A drive was undertaken by the rain division from April to August to identify ticket-less travellers on Pune-Malawli, Pune-Miraj, Pune-Baramati and Kolhapur-Miraj routes. During the drive, around 1.53 lakh cases of various offences, including not possessing ticket while in the train or on the railway platform and carrying luggage beyond permissible limit were detected.

A Central Railway official said that the authorities subsequently recovered a total fine of Rs 7.88 crore from such passengers.

The Central Railway on their official handle urged travellers to travel with dignity. The tweet read, "To curb the ticketless travel CR regularly conducted intensive campaign against ticketless and irregular travel. Central Railway appeals the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity." [sic]

To curb the ticketless travel CR regularly conducted intensive campaign against ticketless and irregular travel. Central Railway appeals the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity. pic.twitter.com/1UiaES9Pja — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 18, 2019

In total, the Central Railway earned Rs 92.19 crore in fines from 17.29 lakh cases of irregular travel

between April and August this year, up from 15.70 lakh cases in the same period last year, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

