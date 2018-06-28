Central Railways wants road bridge work finished to curb train delays
Having completed its part in the construction, it wants state to push civic bodies to finish theirs fast
With delays in closing level crossing gates along the CR affecting over 200 trains daily, the railways has sought help from the state in speeding up construction of road overbridges (ROBs) at many locations. Having completed its part in the construction, it wants state to push civic bodies to finish theirs fast.
At many places, the level crossing gates need to be replaced with bridges, so that trains - express, goods, and suburban - are not delayed. There is a need for ROBs at Kalwa, Shahad, Ambivli, Titwala, Vikhroli and Diva. To build an ROB above a railway line, work is taken up jointly by railways and the civic body on a cost-sharing basis. While the railways constructs its part of the bridge above the line, the approaches are built by the civic body.
"The railways shut the crossing at Thakurli, while the others, including the ones at Diva, Kalwa and Titwala, need to be replaced with bridges," said an official.
At many places, completion of approaches, to be done by the respective civic bodies, remains, delayed due to encroachment and other issues.
Work order for Diva
The CR yesterday issued Rs 18-crore tenders for a road overbridge at Diva station. Railways' work, expected to take 18 months, will be supplemented by TMC's.
