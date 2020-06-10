Central teams posted in 15 states, UTs to control spurt in Coronavirus cases

Nursing staff under private contract protest against pay cuts at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, in Ahmedabad. Pic/PTI

High-level central teams have been deployed in 15 states and UTs with more than 50 districts or municipal bodies that are witnessing a spurt in cases to assist the local administrations in containment and management of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

These multi-disciplinary teams are helping the states and UTs address challenges like testing bottlenecks, low tests per million population, high confirmation rates, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, potential bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate and sudden spike in active cases, etc, it said.

These states and UTs are Maharashtra (seven districts/municipalities), Telangana (four), Tamil Nadu (seven), Rajasthan (five), Assam (six), Haryana (four), Gujarat (three), Karnataka (four), Uttarakhand (three), Madhya Pradesh (five), West Bengal (three), Delhi (three), Bihar (four), Uttar Pradesh (four), and Odisha (five).

Delhi may have 5.5 lakh cases by July end: Sisodia

Officials from the Centre say there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, and estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh Coronavirus cases in the city by July 31. Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July end, he told the media after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The meeting was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. “Central officials said at the meeting that there is no community transmission of the virus in Delhi,” Sisodia said.

Withdraw cases against migrants: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed a slew of directions to state governments and Union Territories to provide benefits for migrant workers, who returned to their native states and directed the governments to submit schemes to generate employment for the migrants, and also to withdraw cases against them for violating lockdown orders. A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah said that employment generation should be explored by the home states of the migrant workers, besides facilitating their journey to their native places, if they are interested.

Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday. The official said the 51-year-old AAP supremo underwent the test for Coronavirus on Tuesday morning. Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever. The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.

Lufthansa to carry NRIs to Europe

Lufthansa group has offered to fly empty planes to India and carry passengers only on its outbound flights to destinations in Europe, senior government officials said on Tuesday. Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, there is a pent up

demand for outbound international travel to some countries.

Scindia tests COVID positive

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital, sources said on Tuesday. He was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket on Monday, they said.

