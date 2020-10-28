Central Warehousing Corp gets certification for anti-bribery system, to be more transparent

The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) on Wednesday became the first Public Sector Undertaking to be awarded with certification ISO: 37001: 2016 for establishing, implementing, and maintaining an Anti-Bribery Management System in the Organisation. The certificate was given to Chief Vigilance Officer of CWC Pranai Prabhakar, IRTS by Director General of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Pramod Kumar Tiwari, IAS.

ISO: 37001 is meant for establishing, implementing, and maintaining an Anti-Bribery Management System in the Organisation. "It is exhibitive of our sustained resolve and commitment to contain corruption as per the directives and thrust of CVC and Government of India," said Pranai Prabhakar, CVO.

The Certification coincides with the celebration of Vigilance Awareness Week, which is celebrated from October 27 to November 2, 2020.

As a premier Warehousing Agency, CWC is operating 415 warehouses as of December 31, 2019, with a total storage capacity of 101.44 lakh MT including 25 Container Freight Stations (CFSs)/ Inland Clearance Depots (ICDs), 3 Air Cargo Complexes (ACCs), 2 Inland Check Posts (ICPs) at Petrapole and Attari and 3 Temperature Controlled Warehouses. Warehousing activities of CWC include foodgrain warehouses, industrial warehousing, custom bonded warehouses, container freight stations, inland clearance depots, and air cargo complexes.

Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC, a Schedule 'A'-Mini Ratna, Category - 1 Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) is a statutory body that was established under 'The Warehousing Corporations Act, 1962'. Its aim is to provide reliable, cost-effective, value-added, integrated warehousing, and logistics solutions in a socially responsible and environmentally friendly manner.

