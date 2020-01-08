Central YMCA's hoopsters shine

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Central YMCA fought back to defeat Hoopstars 57-52 in a well-contested men's league match of the Nagpada Basketball Association-organised invitational basketball tournament yesterday.

Central YMCA's Prash VM contributed 13 points while Yohan Louis and Avinash Rajawade both chipped in with 11 points each. For Hoopstars, the top scorers were Kamlesh S and Sohan G with 21 and 16 points respectively.

In a women's match, St Anthony's beat Indian Gymkhana 45-21. Vaidya V top scored with 18 points.

