Centre advises states to increase security for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

"The MHA has advised the states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including an issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary," the official said.

Representational Image

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday instructed all states to increase security and prevent violence during the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. The official said that some groups reportedly called for the bandh against caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

The official also said that the Centre will hold the districts magistrates and SPs responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction. The missive came a week after a similar protest saw massive violence in different parts of the country leading to the death of about a dozen people.

An official of the MHA said the ministry has issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in view of the calls on social media for Bharat Bandh on April 10 by some groups. "The MHA has advised the states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including an issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary," the official said.

The states have been asked to intensify patrolling in all sensitive locations so as to prevent any loss of life or damage to property.

"The advisory stressed that district magistrates and superintendents of police be made personally responsible for ensuring that law and order situation remains firmly under control in the areas of their jurisdiction," the official said.

While the April 2 Bharat Bandh was called by groups opposing the alleged dilution of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order, tomorrows protest is being reportedly called by people opposed to caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates