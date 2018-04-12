Centre asks states to ensure security during Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14

This is the advisory by the MHA within a fortnight

Babasaheb Ambedkar

Ahead of the Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, the Centre on Thursday asked all states to beef up security and check any possible attempt to inciting violence during the event. The Ministry of Home Affairs also said that Districts Magistrates and Superintendents of Police should ensure peace and check violence in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

This is the advisory by the MHA within a fortnight. The first one was sent a day before the April 2 Bharat bandh, which was called to protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Another advisory was sent before the April 10 strike called by people opposed to caste-based reservations in jobs and education. The latest MHA missive came in the wake of massive violence in different parts of the country during the April 2 Bharat bandh, leading to the death of about a dozen people, and vandalization of statues in some parts of the country.

An official of the MHA said the ministry has issued the advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures on the occasion on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

"The MHA has asked that patrolling should be intensified to ensure that no loss of life and property takes place and prohibitory orders may be issued wherever necessary," the official said. The advisory stressed that District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police may be asked to take all necessary steps for ensuring that law and order remain firmly under control in the areas of jurisdiction.

The MHA asked the DMs and SPs to activate community policing initiatives to ensure peace and harmony.

