Centre calls off ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir as Ramzan ends

"Security forces are being directed to take actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence,"

Kashmiri youths throw stones during clashes between protestors and government forces in Srinagar, on Saturday. Pic/AFP

The Centre on Sunday called off its month-long suspension of operations against terror groups during the holy month of Ramzan in J&K and directed the security forces to take "all necessary action" at the earliest to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.

"Security forces are being directed to take actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence," Singh said, but made it clear that the government will continue with its endeavour to create an environment free of terror. "It's important that peace-loving people come together to isolate the terrorists and motivate those who have been misguided to return to path of peace," he said.

