'Centre misusing Guvs' offices to damage non-BJP state govts'

Sitaram Yechury says it's trying to install BJP govts despite the party not winning the mandate

AAP workers march from Mandi House to Prime Minister's residence on Sunday. Pic/PTI

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday accused the Modi government of using Governors' offices to destabilise the non-BJP state governments as well as to install BJP governments despite the saffron party not winning the mandate.



Yechury's statement came ahead of his joining a protest march to the Prime Minister's residence organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, against the alleged high-handedness of the central government and direct interference in Delhi administration.

"Joining the protest rally to the Prime Minister's residence on Sunday to express serious condemnation over the manner in which federalism, a fundamental feature of our Constitution, is being undermined by this BJP central government," Yechury said in a statement.

"Utilising the office of the Governors and Lt. Governors, the BJP central government is seeking to destabilise non-BJP democratically elected state governments. This is happening with the democratically elected governments in Delhi and in Puducherry," he said. Yechury said the office of the Governor was sought to be utilised "to hijack people's mandate in Karnataka", which was thwarted.