Centre openly refuses to follow SC's order: Kejriwal

After a 25-minute meeting with the LG, the chief minister says the former had sought advice from the Centre and was told that the control of services should not be given to the Delhi government

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia meet LG Anil Baijal. Pic/PTI

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal does not agree that control of the services department should be handed over to the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, and added that it was the first time in India's history that the Central government had openly refused to obey the apex court's order.

Addressing the media after a 25-minute meeting with Baijal, the first after his nine-day sit-in, Kejriwal said the LG had sought advice from the Ministry of Home Affairs and was told that services should not be given to the Delhi government.

"Supreme Court said that except three subjects, police, land and public order, Delhi government will have executive power on other subjects. The LG does not agree that control of services should be handed over to Delhi government," Kejriwal said.

"The LG sought advice from the MHA, which told him that services should not be given to the Delhi government. It is the first time in the history of India that the Central government has openly refused to obey the SC order," the Delhi chief minister told the media. This would lead to anarchy in the country, he added.

Hours after the SC's landmark judgement earlier this week, the Delhi government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the chief minister the approving authority.

However, the services department refused to comply, saying the apex court did not abolish the notification issued in 2016, which made the MHA the authority for transfers and postings.