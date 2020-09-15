Centre prohibits exports of onions with immediate effect

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Centre on Monday decided to prohibit export of onions with immediate effect.

"The export of all varieties of onions... is prohibited, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification in this regard.

"The provisions under 'Transitional Arrangement' shall not be applicable under this notification."

In the revised policy, export of all varieties including 'Bangalore Rose' onions and 'Krishnapuram' onions excluding cut, sliced or broken in powder form, have been prohibited.

