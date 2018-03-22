Centre seeks SC's permission for PowerPoint presentation on Aadhaar

Chief Justice Dipak Misra said he would fix the time for the presentation after discussing the matter with other five judges of the bench



Pic for representation/AFP

The Centre on Wednesday sought the Supreme Court's permission to allow the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to give a PowerPoint presentation on the Aadhaar scheme in the court to allay concerns.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, hearing a number of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and its enabling Act, said he will fix the time for the presentation after discussing the matter with other judges of the five-judge constitution bench he is heading. The bench said there are several technical aspects related to the Aadhaar scheme such as the surveillance, data security and exclusion of certain people from receiving benefits for the want of either authentication or the lack of Aadhaar number.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, who argued for the Centre, said the UIDAI chief executive might deal with technical aspects with more clarity. He said the Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Constitution have two aspects. One deals with rights like Right to Food and Right to Education and the other pertains to Freedom of Conscience and Right to Privacy, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever