Centre to launch Kerala student police cadet program nationally

A highly successful programme of Kerala under which students are trained to know police from close quarters will be rolled out nationally in Haryana in February 2018, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said

A highly successful programme of Kerala under which students are trained to know police from close quarters will be rolled out nationally in Haryana in February 2018, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. The Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme is a school based capacity development initiative where students are encouraged to understand the importance of rule of law and its role in peace, development and sustained creation of new income and employment opportunities.

The SPC programme provides for a comprehensive development of the child, something on which the Centre has been keenly focusing, an official said.

The Students Police Cadet programme will be launched in Haryana in February, Singh said at a function here. The programme being run by the Kerala government inculcates values, skills, and attributes necessary to function as successful citizens in today's fast-changing, globalising and competitive world, the official said.



It also strengthens the Indian values of universal brotherhood, patriotism, truth, and the ability to place the community or the country's interest above that of one's own, the official said. Singh had earlier said his vision for the youth of India was that they will have the best of opportunities in the world to express their talents and realize their dreams.



They are truly empowered to lead this country and the world with confidence and grace and it shall be the endeavour of the government to ensure that our youth are provided with the best of opportunities, he had said.