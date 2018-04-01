Centurion Romelu Lukaku on target in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Swansea

After just five minutes, Sanchez assisted Lukaku to score his 26th goal of the season. Then, even more impressively, Lingard assisted Sanchez in scoring the second goal



Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku (right) celebrates his 100th English Premier League goal against Swansea on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Romelu Lukaku scored his 100th Premier League goal as Manchester United retook second place in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Swansea on Saturday. Jesse Lingard layed on the Belgian's 100th goal and creating a second for Alexis Sanchez, all inside the opening 20 minutes.

After just five minutes, Sanchez assisted Lukaku to score his 26th goal of the season. Then, even more impressively, Lingard assisted Sanchez in scoring the second goal. United moved back to second spot but remain behind leaders Manchester City.

100 No. of goals Man United striker Romelu Lukaku has scored in Premier League — fifth youngest player to do so

