Centurions Bhupen Lalwani, Hardiuk Tamore shine for Mumbai under-23

Riding on opener Bhupen Lalwani's 206 not out and an unbeaten 115 from skipper Hardik Tamore, Mumbai U-23 scored 337 for one at stumps on Day Two of the four-day CK Nayudu Trophy encounter against Assam at MCA's Bandra Kurla Complex ground on Thursday.

Lalwani hit 36 fours during his 223-ball stay at the crease, while Tamore's innings was laced with 16 fours. Earlier, pacer Saksham Jha and left-arm spinner Shreyas Gurav claimed five and four wickets respectively to restrict the visitors to 157.

