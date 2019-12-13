MENU
Centurions Bhupen Lalwani, Hardiuk Tamore shine for Mumbai under-23

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 07:59 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Bhupen Lalwani hit 36 fours during his 223-ball stay at the crease, while Hardiuk Tamore's innings was laced with 16 fours

Mumbai U-23 captain Hardik Tamore (left) and Bhupen Lalwani at the MCA-BKC ground yesterday
Mumbai U-23 captain Hardik Tamore (left) and Bhupen Lalwani at the MCA-BKC ground yesterday

Riding on opener Bhupen Lalwani's 206 not out and an unbeaten 115 from skipper Hardik Tamore, Mumbai U-23 scored 337 for one at stumps on Day Two of the four-day CK Nayudu Trophy encounter against Assam at MCA's Bandra Kurla Complex ground on Thursday.

Lalwani hit 36 fours during his 223-ball stay at the crease, while Tamore's innings was laced with 16 fours. Earlier, pacer Saksham Jha and left-arm spinner Shreyas Gurav claimed five and four wickets respectively to restrict the visitors to 157.

