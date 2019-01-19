Centurions Rajsigh, Aditya boost Mumbai U-14 to 418-6

cricket

Continuinghis rich form, Mumbai skipper Rajsigh Deshmukh slammed yet another century on Day One of the U-14 West Zone League game against Saurashtra at the MCA-BKC ground yesterday. Mumbai were at 418-6, thanks to Rajsigh's 102 and Aditya Rawat's 139.

Rajsigh, who came into this match after scoring four centuries in six Giles Shield matches, provided the hosts an ideal platform by stitching a 156-run opening stand with Awais Khan (87).

Rajsigh then added another 78 runs with centurion Aditya for the second wicket. After Rajsigh's dismissal, Aditya put on a 151-run stand for the fourth wicket with Utsav Koti (63).

