Century not out! Man recovers from COVID-19 a day before 100th birthday

After spending two weeks in the hospital for his COVID treatment, Arjun Naringrekar from Kandivli West returned home completely healthy and fit a day before his 100th birthday. He was discharged on Tuesday. The medical staff at Jogeshwari HBT Trauma Care hospital celebrated his big day in advance with a cake.

According to BMC's record, around 80 per cent of patients in the age group of 90 to 100 have recovered from COVID-19.

Arjun was found COVID positive on July 1 and was immediately admitted to HBT hospital in Jogeshwari. "The treatment and care of doctors and the hospital staff helped him. Having retired as a school principal on July 31, 1978, he follows a disciplined life and thus actively responded to treatment," said a staff at the hospital.

He did not have any medical history or addictions, a relative told mid-day. "He was recovering well till the fifth day when he started experiencing breathing problems.

Doctors said it was pneumonia and shifted him to the ICU for a week. But he recovered well there." His son Rajan Naringrekar has been on BMC duty (as an insecticide officer) for months and "feared COVID transmission to family," and had hence shifted his father to another relative's home lately.

So far, 205 COVID-19 patients in the 90-100 age group have been admitted in city hospitals, BMC records state. Around 80 per cent of them have recovered. The mortality rate among the age group is 18 per cent. One patient above 100 years has also been hospitalised with COVID.

