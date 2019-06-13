Century-old ship crashes and sinks after getting renovated for Rs 11 crores
The 19th-century ship which was renovated over a course of nine months crashed and began sinking just minutes after hitting the water after its costly renovation
A 19th century, which recently got a massive makeover, crashed and sank immediately minutes after hitting the water. The 13-year-old ship called the Elba No 5, was renovated over a period of nine months at a whopping cost of USD 1.7 million (Rs 11,79,03,500). The ship, which is a sailboat first crashed and then sank after hitting the waters in Germany.
Endlich wieder zurück im Heimathafen pic.twitter.com/c4sgk9gPC0— No.5 ELBE (@Lotsenschoner) May 29, 2019
According to reports, the century-old sailboat sank after it collided with a container ship in the Elbe River near Hamburg, Germany. In fact, recent pictures of the newly renovated boat were shared on Twitter by a user called No.5 ELBE.
It is said that at the time of the crash, the 121-foot boat has 43 people on board, who were immediately rescued by a fire service ship and were brought safely back to the land.
Also Read: Son pens emotional note for mother on her second marriage; internet teary-eyed
Ironically, the sailboat first set for a voyage back in 1883 and is the city’s oldest fully-wooden ship. The sailboat was used to guide large boats to the port from the sea but was later sold to an American adventurer.
The amount of damage done to the century-old boat is still unknown, reports suggest that the boat might be able to sail once again after it was rescued from the bottom of the river.
On another note, miles away from Germany, here in Mumbai, Twitter user Papa Sierra took to his social networking account to share details of his recent encounter which he encountered with an Ola cab driver in Mumbai. In his long thread pf Twitter posts, Papa Sierra spoke about the honesty of an ola cab driver and how the good samaritan wished him on his birthday while returning his wallet. Read the full story here.
Top stories of the day
- 'Our whole life destroyed, why should he live?'
- Mumbai: Andheri colony locals shudder at tree breaks
- Rain, wind make cladding around Gandhi mural fall on man, killing him
- Esplanade should be fixed, not demolished, say heritage committee
- Parts of Mumbai may face 10-15 percent water cut till June 14
- Mumbai police help disaster management gain traction on Twitter
- Maoists arrested in May 1 Gadchiroli attack case sent to police custody
- SGNP hosts firefly show despite environmentalists' red flag
- Cabinet expansion: Shiv Sena loyalists likely to miss ministerial berth
- 'Exclude marks given to SSC students for art, sports too'
- Uran graffiti man was in touch with terror suspects, say cops
- Man beheads nephew to 'appease deities' for bountiful harvest
- Rare photos of Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita, parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben you should not miss!
- Pune police raid 83-year-old activist's Ranchi home
- Ola driver returning customer's wallet restores man's faith in humanity
- Aaditya Thackeray: The young Shiv Sena leader turns 29 today
- Aaditya Thackeray interacts with officials at BMC headquarters in SoBo
- Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast
- Heavy showers and cyclone alert in Mumbai!
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
- Bandra Diaries: Ananya Panday, Diana Penty, Krystle D'souza, Nidhhi Agerwal spotted
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Stuart Broad's Nottingham pub does not revolve around cricket
- World Cup 2019: India hope to manage injuries and weather against NZ
- Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads hyping the Indo-Pak WC match
- Rishabh Pant got nod for WC because he is lefty, says Sanjay Bangar
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast