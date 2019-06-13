Century-old ship crashes and sinks after getting renovated for Rs 11 crores

international

The 19th-century ship which was renovated over a course of nine months crashed and began sinking just minutes after hitting the water after its costly renovation

The 136-year-old ship crashed and sank weeks after getting a whopping USD 1.7 million makeovers. Pic/Twitter No.5 ELBE

A 19th century, which recently got a massive makeover, crashed and sank immediately minutes after hitting the water. The 13-year-old ship called the Elba No 5, was renovated over a period of nine months at a whopping cost of USD 1.7 million (Rs 11,79,03,500). The ship, which is a sailboat first crashed and then sank after hitting the waters in Germany.

Endlich wieder zurück im Heimathafen pic.twitter.com/c4sgk9gPC0 — No.5 ELBE (@Lotsenschoner) May 29, 2019

According to reports, the century-old sailboat sank after it collided with a container ship in the Elbe River near Hamburg, Germany. In fact, recent pictures of the newly renovated boat were shared on Twitter by a user called No.5 ELBE.

It is said that at the time of the crash, the 121-foot boat has 43 people on board, who were immediately rescued by a fire service ship and were brought safely back to the land.

Ironically, the sailboat first set for a voyage back in 1883 and is the city’s oldest fully-wooden ship. The sailboat was used to guide large boats to the port from the sea but was later sold to an American adventurer.

The amount of damage done to the century-old boat is still unknown, reports suggest that the boat might be able to sail once again after it was rescued from the bottom of the river.

