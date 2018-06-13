Cesc Fabregas entertains family with his DJing skills

Meanwhile, Fabregas' wife Daniella Semaan posted a loved-up picture yesterday and captioned it, "Love the way you love."

Cesc Fabregas with wife Daniella

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has not let the World Cup snub affect him as he was seen having fun with his family on a recent holiday as he turned a DJ for them. The Spaniard posted a video on Instagram of him spinning a CD on the console on a boat, as American girl group Fifth Harmony's song Down was playing. He simply captioned the video DJ C.



Cesc Fabregas

Meanwhile, Fabregas' wife Daniella Semaan posted a loved-up picture yesterday and captioned it, "Love the way you love." Though Fabregas may not take the field in Russia, he will be there as a pundit for the BBC team and will have the likes of Gary Lineker, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand among others for company.

