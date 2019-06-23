CET: Centralised admission process aborted in a week

national

The idea was to smoothen the process. However, due to a faulty software, the entire system collapsed in the first week of its launch. The new system was aborted on Thursday night after the cell received complaints

Lakhs of students applying for admissions to engineering and medical courses in Maharashtra have been left in a lurch after the failure of the centralised admissions procedure. The ensuing ambiguity on how and when the new admissions procedure will be conducted has led to chaos among candidates.

The Setu Assisted Administration Registration (SAAR) is a single-window registration system introduced by the Common Entrance Test (CET) cell to conduct admissions for all professional courses in the state including engineering, medical, architecture and law. The idea was to smoothen the process. However, due to a faulty software, the entire system collapsed in the first week of its launch. The new system was aborted on Thursday night after the cell received complaints.

"We have now been told that all admissions will be de-centralised and will be conducted by different agencies like it was done in the past. We'll be forced to redo the entire procedure in a different system. All this delay is bound to affect academics," said candid Rutvik Shah. Atul Kurlekar, a parent from Kalyan, said, "What is the guarantee that the new system will be any better? Manik Gursal, head of the CET Cell was unavailable to comment."

