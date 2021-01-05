Cezanne Khan talks about getting married this year to 'someone special'

Remember the actor who played the character of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Cezanne Khan? He's all set to tie the knot this year and has spoken about the same in an interview recently. He has opened up on his marriage plans, the 'someone special' in his life, and how he met her.

In an interview with Times of India, Cezanne said, "She is someone special and I am dating her for the past three years. She is from Amroha (UP). I am in a happy space with her and looking at tying the knot soon. We had planned to get married by the end of 2020 but postponed it owing to the pandemic. We will tie the knot this year."

He also shared an Instagram story with the girl he didn't name and talked about her and how they both met. He revealed, "The guy who introduced us was all praise for her culinary skills. Now, I have travelled all around the world and have tasted various cuisines, so I didn't have any expectations."

He added, "But she stumped a foodie like me with her biryani. Post dinner, I proposed to her and told her I like her and would want to eat the food she makes all my life (laughs!)." Talking more about her nature and how she's as a person, Khan had lots to share.

He stated, "She is simple and fun-loving. She isn't like a typical partner and lets me be. I was single for a long time and it becomes difficult to allow someone else in your personal space, but I feel at ease with her."

