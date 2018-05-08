CGBSE 10 Results 2018: CG Board 10th results on May 9 at 10 am @cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to announce class 10 results on May 9 on their official website cgbse.nic.in but you can check your results

Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to announce class 10 results on May 9 on their official website cgbse.nic.in but you can check your results here.

Steps to check your results

Check your CGBSE Result 2018 results at Jagran Josh

>> Click on the link given above

>> Fill in the required information -- your roll number, other details in the form

>> Click on the 'Submit’ button to view your CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018 online

>> Download the results sheet in PDF format

>> Take a printout of your form and keep it safe for reference.

The class 10 results of Chhattisgarh Board will be available on web.cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in.

