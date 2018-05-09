CGBSE 10th Result 2018: CG Board 10th Results declared, check cgbse.nic.in, cgbse.net

Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared CGBSE 10th Result 2018, CG Board 10th Results, check cgbse.nic.in, cgbse.net

Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE)has declared the class 10 results on their official website on May 10 but you can still check your results here. The CGBSE Class 10th exams started on March 5, 2018 and ended on March 28, 2018. The CGBSE 10th Examination 2018 is one of the most important examinations of the students as the outcome will help them to select the career of their choice. A good score in CGBSE 10th Result 2018 will give the required boost to their confidence to face future competitive examinations.

Check your CGBSE Result 2018 results at Jagran Josh

The class 10 results of Chhattisgarh Board will be available on web.cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in.

Steps to check your results

>> Click on the link given above

>> Fill in the required information -- your roll number, other details in the form

>> Click on the 'Submit’ button to view your CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018 online

>> Download the results sheet in PDF format

>> Take a printout of your form and keep it safe for reference.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is functioning since the year 2001. The first board examination was conducted by the CGBSE in the year 2002. The board regulates and prescribes academic guidelines for the courses listed below, apart from the yearly state level examinations.