CGBSE 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Results to be declared at www.cgbse.nic.in
The CGBSE will declare the CGBSE Class 12 result 2019 on the official website of the Board that is cgbse.nic.in
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is set to declare CG Board 12th result 2019 today that is May 10 2019. The CGBSE will declare the CGBSE Class 12 result 2019 on the official website of the Board that is cgbse.nic.in. The results of CGBSE Class 12 result 2019 will be available online after its formal declaration. However, since the official website will be burdened, you can check the results on Jagran Josh. The students have the option of accessing their Chhattisgarh Board 2019 i.e CGBSE Class 12 result 2019 from chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com.
How to check the CGBSE Class 12 result 2019
- Log on to website on chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com
- Enter your roll number and other details in the form
- Click on the 'Submit' button to view result
- Download the CG Board 12th Result 2019 in PDF format
- Take printout of the CGBSE 12th Result 2016 scorecard for future reference
The CGBSE will publish the Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2019 online on their website from where students will be able download and take a printout of the CGBSE 12th Result 2019 scorecard. Students who have not passed in one or more subjects in the CGBSE 12th Result 2019, the CG Board will give them another chance to improve their score without waiting for an entire year.
