Chad Michael Murray slams ex-wife Sophia Bush's claims of forcing him to marry her

Actor Chad Michael Murray has fired back at his former wife and actress Sophia Bush's claim that she felt pressured to marry him. Murray, 36, married Bush, 35, in April 2005 when she was 22 and he was 23 but they separated five months later. Their divorce was finalised in December 2006. They even starred in the show "One Tree Hill".

Bush sat down with Andy Cohen for an interview on Wednesday and spoke about her brief marriage to the actor saying "it was not a thing I actually really wanted to do", adding she felt pressured to marry him. In a statement to people.com, Murra''s representative said the "story is ludicrous".

"Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love," the representative said. "Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children." "He has completely moved on and doesn't feel the need to engage in this type of behaviour."

Cohen asked Bush how she could have been talked into marrying Murray if she didn't want to go through with it. Bush said: "Because how do you let everybody down? And how do you, that's the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to either see their kids at night or they don't because our days start on time?"

She added: "Life is always loaded. What the public knows ever is never 'It's not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie (Burton) and I used to laugh and we were like, 'If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f-- better than the drama that the writers write'."

