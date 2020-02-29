Chaddi murder case: Police file FIR against Congress corporator, son

Hours after mid-day ran a page 1 story on slain gangster Naresh Aasandas Pahalajani alias Naresh Chaddi, with the headline — 'Why No FIR?', the Khadakpada police filed a first information report against Congress corporator Godhumal Kishnani and his son.

"Khadakpada police have finally registered [on Friday] the FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against Godhumal Narayandas Kishnani, his son Praveen Godhumal Kishnani and domestic help Ravi," brother Raju told mid-day.

However, the Kishnanis have not been arrested yet.

Earlier on Friday, the Khadakpada police station Senior Inspector Ashok Pawar had told mid-day that they were in the process of filing the FIR. The police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in February 2016 in connection with Chaddi's mysterious death.

Recently, the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (DSFL), Kalina, had submitted a detailed forensic report on the gangster's death to the Thane police. The forensic findings revealed that Chaddi died of asphyxia. Naresh's post-mortem had revealed contusion marks and abrasions on his body.

The gangster's brother Raju Chaddi had told mid-day that the circumstantial evidences and the sustained media coverage on the sensitive matter forced Khadakpada police to finally book the Congress corporator, his son and the domestic help.

On Thursday, Raju had accused the police of backtracking on registering an FIR into the matter. "If they did not want to register a case, why did they call me to Mumbai? We have been fighting to get justice for Naresh for the past four years. After wasting two days, the Khadakpada police are backtracking on filing an FIR," Raju had said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates