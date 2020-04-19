Chahal pehel! Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is worth watching on TikTok

Right arm leg spin bowler, and one time chess champion, Yuzvendra Chahal is off the cricket field. But the actor inside him is busy at work. Chahal has almost 3.5 million followers on TikTok and his best videos are those shot with his parents.

How did you get on TikTok?

Whenever I was bored, I used to log in. After a video that I shot of a dance move the teammates did together went viral, I decided to be more regular.

How do you go about making these videos?

I don't plan before shooting. I follow my instinct and look out for what's entertaining. I'm a cricketer, not an actor. I watch and follow a lot of users and creators on the platform, and learn from them. Nagma Mirajkar, Garima Chaurasia and Rugees Vini, Awez Darbar, Vishal Pandey, and Sameeksha Sud are worth checking out.

And the reactions seem to have been good.

I have received a lot of love. In just three months, I have gained 3.8 million followers.

What's your plan for the rest of the lockdown?

I have only one plan—to be at home. I am in resting mode right now. I sleep late, and wake up late and spend a lot of time with my family and pets. We will have an ample chance to move out once this is all over.

Follow Chahal on @yuzvendrachahal on TikTok

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news