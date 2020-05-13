Chahatt Khanna on her depression: Had I known it, it would have been easy to rectify that point

Depression is a very dark reality of the entertainment industry and not many even today are aware of the grime beneath the glamour. A lot of Bollywood and television actors and actresses have spoken about suffering from it! The latest one to open up about the same is Chahatt Khanna.

In an interview with Times of India, she talked about it and how she's trying to come out of it healthily. She said, "Had I known it, it would have been easy for me and my counsellor to rectify that point. We don't know where it comes from, where it vanishes and goes back. I don't know much about it."

Speaking further about it, she said, "It's just that I am dealing with it and coming out of it in a healthy and most challenging way. I just wanted to stay out of the whole fake world and do something real in my life. So, I thought, let's take a break from people, social media, and everything which glitters. I'm in constant touch with my counsellor via video call."

Recently, Khanna was quarantining with Bollywood singer Mika Singh and fans speculated the duo was in a relationship. The actress clarified that the two were actually coming together for a song called Quarantine Love. Have you heard it yet?

