Chai pe charcha

Join a get-together of gay, bisexual and asexual men above the age of 50 as they swap stories over tea in Khar West

As one grows older, it gets difficult to make new friends. Even more so, if you're a gay, bisexual or asexual man, points out Prasad Dandekar, a Mumbai resident who founded a group for such men to support each other.

"Co-founder Ashok Row Kavi and I realised that senior gay/bisexual/asexual men have a lot of unmet needs. A major problem is that they have less and less friends as they get older and tend to get lonely, as they don't have family or avenues to make friends who share their opinions. And so, with Seenagers GupShup group we've organised a lot of health — both physical and mental — events and even one on how to make a will. The name 'seenagers' is a play on the words 'teenagers' and 'seniors' because we want to behave like teenagers when we become older," Dandekar explains.



Prasad Dandekar

Though this platform had come into being in July 2017 with the aim of organising monthly meetings and to support each other, it hasn't been as active in the past few months. But this Sunday, they are re-launching the group as well as celebrating their second anniversary.

And so, in a first, the invite is also open to younger men who would like to interact with the group members. "We'll have a lot to learn from them too," says Dandekar. They have also set their slot for their monthly meetings at 4 pm on the first Sunday of every month, though they are still looking for a bigger venue. "We need a comfortable and safe space. And as we don't have funding, which has been an issue, it's still a bit of a struggle," he adds. The group has plans to organise picnics, a book club and trips out of the city in the near future.

On: July 7, 4 pm to 7 pm

At: Kala Studio, K-70, 17th Road, Khar West.

Call: 9892075622

Log on to: (register to RSVP) http://bit.ly/2YhXwjs

