Chai-time got better

Bored making the same pakoras and sandwiches and craving a change? Well, with limited ingredients, there's only that much one can make. Then again, the lockdown has given us quite a few home chefs who are flaunting their talent on social media. Technopreneur Anushri Rao, for instance, has been experimenting in the kitchen and exploring cuisines from all over the country. "One of my favourite tea-time snacks is aloo tuk," says Rao, but her latest discovery has been making dhokla at home. "I was intimidated earlier, but after following a simple online recipe, it turned out so well that I am never buying dhokla from the market again," she adds. The Good Food Lab's founder Abhishek Bahadur has been cooking, too. He has also started a complimentary service on social media called Baésic DIY which provides meal plans. Here are three recipes you can try.

Stuffed mushrooms

Ingredients

Button mushrooms, cleaned and stalks removed 1 pack

Garlic 3-4 cloves

Butter or olive oil 1 tbsp

Spinach, finely chopped 1 cup

Grated cheese 1/2 cup

Any sauce 1 tsp



Anushri Rao

Method

In a pan, add butter or olive oil and lightly fry the garlic, then add chopped spinach and sauté. Take the pan off the heat and add grated cheese. Stuff this mixture into the hollow of the mushrooms and pack it down nicely. In the same pan, warm the remaining butter/olive oil add any sauce. Place mushrooms with the stuffed side facing up in the pan and let it cook on a light flame for about three to five minutes or until done. Do not toss.

Falafel

Ingredients

Chickpeas 1 cup

Onion 1/2 cup

Fresh parsley 1/2 cup

Cilantro 1/2 cup

Garlic 4-5 cloves

Black pepper powder 1/2 tsp

Ground cumin 1/2 tsp

Ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp

Olive oil 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method

Soak chickpeas overnight. In a food processor, add soaked chickpeas, chopped onion, parsley, cilantro, garlic, salt, pepper, cumin, cinnamon and olive oil. Shape into small patties. Heat oil, fry for a minute.

— By Abhishek Bahadur

Herb roasted baby potatoes with garlic aioli

Ingredients

Baby potatoes 100 gms

Olive oil 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Thyme 5 gms

Rosemary 5 gms

Packets of pizza seasoning stashed aside work too.

Method

Wash baby potatoes thoroughly, scrub for any visible dirt. Preheat oven at 160°C, you can make this in a pan on slow flame too. Finely chop thyme and pluck rosemary off the stem and spread in oven tray/frying pan. Drizzle olive oil, sprinkle salt and the herbs and roast in oven or slow cook on gas for 16-20 minutes.



Abhishek Bahadur

For garlic aioli

Garlic 15 gms

Oil 10 gms

Mayonnaise 40 gms

Method

Heat oil in pan, add finely chopped garlic and sauté to get golden colour. Take off pan and let it cool a little and add to mayonnaise and mix together.

