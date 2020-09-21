Mumbai: Chain-snatching family booked for organised crime

The Dahisar police booked a family under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) last week after it was revealed that the trio together ran a chain-snatching set-up.

While the chain-snatcher used to rob people of their chains and other jewellery from, his wife and brother-in-law used to sell the ornaments.

The chain-snatcher has been identified as Sajid Abdul Aziz, 37, his wife is Shamim, 34 and brother-in-law is Arif, 28.

According to the police, Shamim and Arif were caught by Bandra police last month. They also recovered jewellery and cash worth Rs 3,60,000 from the duo. Aziz had been on the run. Even while his wife was in jail, he continued snatching people's chains in Thane and Navi Mumbai. He was caught red-handed by the Chitalsar police in Thane a couple of months ago. After being released on bail, he again took to crime with a new partner, Atif, in Dahisar. However, with the help of CCTV footage, the police caught him last month.

Aziz has over 100 cases of chain snatching registered against him in over two dozen police stations in Mumbai city and adjacent areas. According to police, whenever he would be caught and sent to jail, he would find a new partner and on being released, they would get back to committing crime.

Considering the habitual criminal activities, the Dahisar police decided to book him under MCOCA and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The three are currently in judicial custody.

