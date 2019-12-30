Chainsmokers surprise fans in Goa

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Indian EDM lovers received a surprise from American DJ duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, who are popularly known as The Chainsmokers. On Saturday, they played their latest song, Family, live for the first time in Goa.

The Chainsmokers concluded the second day of the ongoing Sunburn music festival, and they wooed audience as they belted out their popular tracks Closer and Don't let me down, at the gig.

They made spectators happier when they played Family for the first time. "We have not played this song live anywhere else. Playing [it] live for the first time because you guys are special," the duo said. The music video for Family is an homage to The Chainsmokers' close friend and videographer, Rory Kramer.

