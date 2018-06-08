Chak De! India girls Chitrashi Rawat and Sagarika Ghatge team up again

Chitrashi Rawat is second Chak De! girl to switch loyalties from the stick to the ball for Monsoon Football after Sagarika Ghatge

Over a decade after their outing in Shimit Amin's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India (2007), Chitrashi Rawat and Sagarika Ghatge are teaming up again. Rawat is the latest addition to the cast of Milind Ukey's upcoming bilingual film, Monsoon Football, which stars Ghatge. The movie revolves around a few middle-class housewives, who take to football as a way out of their dreary life.

It will be a reunion for the girls, who're switching their sport from hockey to football. Chitrashi Rawat, who was last seen in Ashish Deo's Black Home (2015) says, "Marathi cinema is known for its hard-hitting slice-of-life films and I've been longing to do one. It will be a lot of fun to work with Sagarika Ghatge again."

Ukey tells mid-day that the actor's Chak De! act had him take notice of her prowess. "I always harboured thoughts of having her on-board for a sport-centric movie. Chitrashi is a package of fun, earnestness and talent." It is said that Ukey is keen to rope in a few more actors from Chak De! India for his film.

