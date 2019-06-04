Challenge: This viral painting features 40 best Indian ads hidden, how many can you spot?

national

Pic/ Twitter

A picture is currently going viral online which has iconic Indian ads hidden in. It's a challenge for people who grew up in India during the '80s and '90s. From Amul’s “utterly-butterly girl” to Dhara’s “jalebi boy”, the picture is a treasure trove for those who have a special place in their hearts for the old advertisements.

The picture is a painting that features scenes and characters from 40 Indian ads. It was shared by a Twitter user Vaibhav Vishal with a caption, "This painting has 40 best Indian ads hidden, including all the classics. Lovely little trip for the nostalgia lovers. Have fun. And reward yourself with some jalebis when done. Kyonki Surf ki kharidari mein hi samajhdaari hai."

Here's the picture which was shared on Twitter:

This painting has 40 best Indian ads hidden, including all the classics. Lovely little trip for the nostalgia lovers. Have fun. And reward yourself with some jalebis when done. Kyonki Surf ki kharidari mein hi samajhdaari hai. :) pic.twitter.com/XCQkUHdbxo — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) May 31, 2019

Here is one user decoded the ads in the picture and credited its artists:

40 memorable Indian ads. Can you find them all?

Answer: https://t.co/mlYztMaPvF



Includes a note to the organizers of #ZeeMELT (@readytomelt) where this was displayed offline.



Credit for the art: Sandeep Sawant, Hitesh Shah, Arun Udmale, Subodh and Pavan, from BBDO India pic.twitter.com/btFLPccN1E — Karthik (@beastoftraal) June 1, 2019

While the painting definitely takes you down the memory lane, many on the microblogging website tried to guess which ads were featured in the picture.

Njoyed the trip down the memory lane. — Hindustani (@highmettle) May 31, 2019

I absolutely loved this ad. They should do a short film on how they shot it. — Whiskey-small Nit (@BaatonKaBhoot) May 31, 2019

Who’s done it? He/she/they deserve so much love. — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) May 31, 2019

So how many did you manage to spot? What’s your score?

