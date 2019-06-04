Challenge: This viral painting features 40 best Indian ads hidden, how many can you spot?

Published: Jun 04, 2019, 17:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The picture is a treasure trove for those who have a special place in their hearts for the old advertisements

Challenge: This viral painting features 40 best Indian ads hidden, how many can you spot?
Pic/ Twitter

A picture is currently going viral online which has iconic Indian ads hidden in. It's a challenge for people who grew up in India during the '80s and '90s. From Amul’s “utterly-butterly girl” to Dhara’s “jalebi boy”, the picture is a treasure trove for those who have a special place in their hearts for the old advertisements.

The picture is a painting that features scenes and characters from 40 Indian ads. It was shared by a Twitter user Vaibhav Vishal with a caption, "This painting has 40 best Indian ads hidden, including all the classics. Lovely little trip for the nostalgia lovers. Have fun. And reward yourself with some jalebis when done. Kyonki Surf ki kharidari mein hi samajhdaari hai."

Here's the picture which was shared on Twitter:

Here is one user decoded the ads in the picture and credited its artists:

While the painting definitely takes you down the memory lane, many on the microblogging website tried to guess which ads were featured in the picture.

So how many did you manage to spot? What’s your score?

Top Stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

national news

Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK