Champion gymnast Simone Biles enjoys 'working wine to five'. See Photo

US media reports recently claimed that celebrated gymnast Simone Biles had split from her fellow gymnast boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.

Though the couple has not yet commented about their relationship status, this photograph, Instagrammed by Biles to her 3.7 million followers, suggests that the reigning world and Olympic champion is chilling out nevertheless. "Working wine to five," a seemingly relaxed Biles captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram working wine to five A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) onApr 6, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT

Simone Biles is an Olympic medal-winning gymnast and is one of the finest athletes in the world today. She has won five Olympic medals during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Simone Biles also has a staggering 19 gold medals at World Championships. She has come a long way from a tough childhood to become a respected and well-known athlete across the globe.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates