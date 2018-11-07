Champions League: AEK game crucial for Bayern, says under-pressure Kovac

football

Bayern can reach the knockout stages with two games to spare if they beat Greek champions AEK at Munich's Allianz Arena and Benfica lose at Ajax in the other Group E match

Bayern boss Nico Kovac

Under-fire Niko Kovac insists he is shutting out this weekend's crunch Bundesliga showdown to focus on steering Bayern Munich to the verge of a Champions League's Last 16 spot by beating AEK tonight.

Bayern's head coach kept cool when bluntly asked if this could be his last week in charge as defeat at Dortmund on Saturday could leave defending champions Bayern seven points behind in the Bundesliga.

"That is a hard question. Dortmund is on Saturday and perhaps we should talk about the games against [AEK] Athens," said Kovac. "If we win, we have 10 points and we could be through. Sure, the game on Saturday is important, but for me only tomorrow's match [against AEK] is important. I hope the way we play will also be good and that we will win convincingly." Bayern can reach the knockout stages with two games to spare if they beat Greek champions AEK at Munich's Allianz Arena and Benfica lose at Ajax in the other Group E match.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever