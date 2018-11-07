Champions League: City can't be complacent against Shakhtar, says Pep

football

Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Kyle Walker insists Manchester City will not let Sunday's derby against Manchester United affect their Champions League preparations. City host Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe tonight before taking on their biggest domestic rivals at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend. Defender Walker said: "Every game is important. We go game by game. We are fully focused on Wednesday. We will think about Sunday after this game."

Manager Pep Guardiola, speaking with Walker at City's pre-match press conference, also did not want to be drawn into looking ahead to the derby. "Shakhtar is the most important game, it is the first one," he said. Every game is a final. After it we will have three or four days to prepare for United."

I trust the club: Pep

Guardiola was also asked about allegations this week that the club tried to cheat Financial Fair Play rules. He said: "I think the club made a statement about that issue last Friday. What I can say personally is I trust a lot in the club. We want to follow the rules of UEFA. "I don't know what happened. I am focused on the locker room and what happens on the pitch."

'It's not about money'

Guardiola believes the view of City that their success is built only on cash is an unfair one. He said: "If people say it's just about money we accept it, but that point of view is wrong. We work a lot in a good way and that's why I always defend my players and what we do."

