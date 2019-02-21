Champions League: Concern for misfiring Luis Suarez as goals dry up for Barcelona

football

Suarez laboured throughout much of the Champions League last 16, first leg in France, although he came as close as anyone to scoring for Barcelona when he fired just wide from a Jordi Alba cutback 20 minutes from time

Barcelona's Luis Suarez during their Champions League match against Lyon. Pic/AFP

The image of a frustrated Lionel Messi with his hands on his hips in Barcelona's 0-0 Champions League draw in Lyon on Tuesday may reverberate the most around the world, but it is Luis Suarez's form in front of goal that is causing most concern in Catalonia.

Suarez laboured throughout much of the Champions League last 16, first leg in France, although he came as close as anyone to scoring for Barcelona when he fired just wide from a Jordi Alba cutback 20 minutes from time.

Barca's recent struggles away from home at the business end of the Champions League go on — it is now six matches without an away win in the knockout rounds, with just one goal scored in that time, since beating Arsenal 2-0 three years ago.

Suarez, meanwhile, has now gone 16 away matches without scoring in the competition since a draw at Roma in the group stage in 2015. "I'd be worried if he were not creating chances, but he has always had chances, he creates them for his teammates, and he is a constant headache for opponents," said coach Ernesto Valverde in defence of Suarez, who has 16 goals in this season.

Three Lyon players victims of game-time burglaries

Three Lyon players were burgled while their club was playing Barcelona in the Champions League, continuing a recent pattern for players and officials at big French clubs. Police said they were called at 00:45 [local time] yesterday morning to the home of attacker Memphis Depay, in the Lyon suburb of Ecully. Thieves had forced a window and took goods, mostly fashion items, of an unspecified value. Depay had already been burgled last September, while Lyon were playing Nice.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever