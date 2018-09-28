Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo gets one-match ban, available for Man Utd tie

football

The governing body confirmed that Juventus forward will be suspended for a single game next month's clash with Young Boys after its disciplinary board decided not to increase the penalty yesterday

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Bologna on September 26, 2018 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Pic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to face his old club Manchester United in the Champions League next month after UEFA handed the Juventus forward a one-game ban on Thursday. The Portuguese superstar was sent off in the first half of Juve's 2-0 win away to Valencia last week after a clash with Jeison Murillo.

He risked a potentially lengthy suspension, but instead the 33-year-old will only sit out his team's game at home to Swiss champions Young Boys next week. Juve then play Jose Mourinho's United at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23, before hosting the English club in Turin on November 7 in Group H. Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner, first won the competition with United in 2008 before leaving for Real Madrid a year later.

He moved to Juventus in July after nine years in the Spanish capital, and has so far scored three goals in Serie A for his new club.

