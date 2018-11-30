Champions League: Fans boo Schalke after Porto loss

football

Porto's Mexican forward Jesus Corona (R) celebrates with teammtes after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group D football match between Porto and Schalke 04 at the Dragao stadium in Porto on November 28, 2018. Pic/AFP

Schalke have reached the Last 16 of the Champions League, but their progress to the knock-out stages did not stop travelling fans booing their team's dismal 3-1 defeat at Porto.

"It's hard for us when the fans are upset, but we need to understand their reasons," said defensive midfielder Omar Mascarell. Schalke were floored as Porto netted two second-half goals in quick succession, as Brazilian defender Eder Militao struck in the 52nd minute and Jesus Corona three minutes later. Moussa Marega hit a third late for the hosts in added time.

The German fans whistled and booed their team off the pitch and sports director Christian Heidel was surprised given their passage into the last 16. "You always have the right to express resentment, but we have qualified for the Last 16. I just don't get it," he said.

