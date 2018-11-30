Champions League: Fans boo Schalke after Porto loss
"It's hard for us when the fans are upset, but we need to understand their reasons," said defensive midfielder Omar Mascarell
Schalke have reached the Last 16 of the Champions League, but their progress to the knock-out stages did not stop travelling fans booing their team's dismal 3-1 defeat at Porto.
"It's hard for us when the fans are upset, but we need to understand their reasons," said defensive midfielder Omar Mascarell. Schalke were floored as Porto netted two second-half goals in quick succession, as Brazilian defender Eder Militao struck in the 52nd minute and Jesus Corona three minutes later. Moussa Marega hit a third late for the hosts in added time.
The German fans whistled and booed their team off the pitch and sports director Christian Heidel was surprised given their passage into the last 16. "You always have the right to express resentment, but we have qualified for the Last 16. I just don't get it," he said.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
MS Dhoni was always destined to marry Sakshi, here's why?