Champions League: How Mohamed Salah and Liverpool ruled at Anfield!

Egyptian forward produces world-class show to lead Reds to 5-2 win over former club Roma in Champions League semi-final first leg. We look at his impact during the rout at Anfield



Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates their first goal during the Champions League semi-final first leg v Roma in on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Team work

A tireless runner and fierce competitor, Salah was as hungry as you might expect in a Champions League semi-final. Without possession he helped lead the press and dropped back to put on pressure, while when attacking his place on the shoulder of Roma's defence caused havoc.

Overall impact

Salah held his hands apologetically towards the visiting fans after a brace he complemented with a pair of assists. He saw the five-goal advantage cut back from the bench, but it did not take much gloss off a display to remember.

Link-up play

Salah's intelligence and composure on the ball has been as marked as his talent in front of goal this season. Enjoying an almost telepathic relationship with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, he threaded through the latter for an attempt inside the opening five minutes. Some of Salah's corners were exceptional.

Goal threat

There is a reason Salah is considered the best player in England by his peers. The clock read two minutes 18 seconds when he first scampered down the right and cut inside to get away his attempt. It was a warning shot the visitors failed to heed as Roma defender Kostas Manolas allowed him to the same in the 35th minute. Salah doubled Liverpool's lead clipping a goal past 'keeper Alisson.

