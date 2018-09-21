Champions League: Isco, Gareth Bale star in Real Madrid's 3-0 win

football

Isco celebrates Real Madrid's opening goal against Roma in Madrid on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Isco stepped into the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid began their quest for a fourth consecutive Champions League crown with a 3-0 victory over Roma. On the same night that their former talisman Ronaldo was given his marching orders in Valencia in his first European outing for Juventus, Isco curled home a magnificent free-kick on the stroke of half-time at the Bernabeu.

Up to that point, Real had been frustrated by a combination of poor finishing and some fine saves from Robin Olsen but second-half goals from Gareth Bale and substitute Mariano gave them a winning start to the defence of their crown. This was their first major test since his departure against a side that reached last season's semi-finals, but the visitors were barely given a sniff.

