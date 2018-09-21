Search

Champions League: Isco, Gareth Bale star in Real Madrid's 3-0 win

Sep 21, 2018, 07:59 IST | PA Sport

On the same night that their former talisman Ronaldo was given his marching orders in Valencia in his first European outing for Juventus, Isco curled home a magnificent free-kick on the stroke of half-time at the Bernabeu

Champions League: Isco, Gareth Bale star in Real Madrid's 3-0 win
Isco celebrates Real Madrid's opening goal against Roma in Madrid on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Isco stepped into the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid began their quest for a fourth consecutive Champions League crown with a 3-0 victory over Roma. On the same night that their former talisman Ronaldo was given his marching orders in Valencia in his first European outing for Juventus, Isco curled home a magnificent free-kick on the stroke of half-time at the Bernabeu.

Up to that point, Real had been frustrated by a combination of poor finishing and some fine saves from Robin Olsen but second-half goals from Gareth Bale and substitute Mariano gave them a winning start to the defence of their crown. This was their first major test since his departure against a side that reached last season's semi-finals, but the visitors were barely given a sniff.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

real madridfootballsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Dipika Pallikal and Dinesh Karthik's love story: All you need to know

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK