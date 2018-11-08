Champions League: It could've got bad for Napoli, says Coach Ancelotti

football

Napoli were furious the PSG goal had been allowed after the indicated additional one minute of first-half stoppage-time

Carlo Ancelotti

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted it could have been a lot worse after his side battled back to earn a 1-1 draw in their Champions League Group C clash with PSG at the Stadio San Paolo.

The Italians recovered from falling behind in first-half stoppage-time to Juan Bernat's scuffed finish, the Spanish defender opening his account for the Ligue 1 leaders. "Our game plan tonight was initially to stop the ball from reaching Neymar and [Angel] Di Maria, and it worked well overall," Ancelotti said.

"They had a lot of possession with their central defenders, and that's fine. It could have been a lot worse for us." Ancelotti continued: "I'm very happy as we came out with a small advantage [in the group table] against one of the best teams in Europe." Napoli were furious the PSG goal had been allowed after the indicated additional one minute of first-half stoppage-time.

