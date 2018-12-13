Champions League: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker hailed as a lifesaver

football

Liverpool manager Klopp hails goalkeeper after Brazilian makes point-blank save in added time to help Reds beat Napoli 1-0 and secure Last 16 spot

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (right) saves a shot from Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik (left) during the Champions League match at Anfield on Tuesday. Liverpool won 1-0. Pic/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Alisson Becker as a lifesaver after the goalkeeper's added time save against Napoli kept them in the Champions League. Leading 1-0 through Mohamed Salah's 12th of the season, the Brazil international produced a point-blank block from substitute Arkadiusz Milik to ensure his side got the exact scoreline they needed to progress to the knockout stage. "The goal Salah scored, what a goal, unbelievable, but the save Alisson made, I have no words for that.

That was the lifesaver tonight," said Klopp of his £65million summer signing. "It was not only one save. He had a lot of things to do tonight. How cool and calm he was with the ball helps us a lot in our build-up situations. When he comes out for crosses he is outstanding. And, yes, that save was just incredible, but if we don't defend the whole pitch like we defended, Ali cannot make 20 saves like the last one.



Jurgen Klopp and Alisson Becker

"He did it...incredible, unbelievable. I never saw something similar." Liverpool went into the game having to judge a finely-balanced conundrum of winning 1-0 or beating the visitors by two clear goals.

In truth they could have scored four or five and Klopp was impressed with how they played. "I'm still full of adrenaline. This game was just amazing, outstanding and unbelievable. The boys left their whole heart on the pitch," said Klopp.

"Our offensive defending and pressing was some of the best I ever saw. How we played football, the intensity was just difficult to deal with, we could have scored more often but the 2-0 doesn't help a lot.

"We knew at half-time we couldn't change the tactics and sit deeper. After 65 minutes it was really wild, both sides, counter, counter, counter. Quick transition without really finishing. I am really proud of the boys," he added.

