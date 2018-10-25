Champions League: Man United disappointed but Paulo Dybala's dream comes true

football

United skipper Young rues missed opportunities while Juventus striker Paulo ecstatic to score at iconic Old Trafford in 1-0 victory

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala (centre) celebrates after scoring against Manchester United in a UEFA Champions League Group H encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Manchester United captain Ashley Young was disappointed by the 0-1 Champions League loss to Juventus, while goal-scorer Paulo Dybala said it was a dream come true to score at the hallowed Old Trafford turf in Tuesday's Group H encounter.

Jose Mourinho's hosts were chasing shadows in a one-sided opening period before they improved after half-time and Paul Pogba hit the post against his former club. But it was Juventus that emerged victorious as Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated victory at his former club.

"It's disappointing, obviously, losing a goal in the way we did," full-back Young said. "I think we had a spell in the first half where we got on top and, especially in the second half, we were on the front foot. It's another one of those days where the ball just wouldn't go in. But I felt with the way we played, especially in the second half, if we had got a goal out of it, got a draw of it, it would maybe have been justified the way we started the second half."

United were fortunate to only go into half-time a goal behind, but the way the ball fell for Dybala after Chris Smalling intercepted Ronaldo's cross grated on Young. "It was disappointing that it has fallen back to them. On another day, Chris deflects it, the other man deflects it and it goes away from goal. But we're on four points, they're on nine. The other two drew today, so we're still in this competition," said Young, whose side have a return fixture in Turin, before then hosting Young Boys and heading to Valencia.

Dybala meanwhile, was proud of the way Juventus outclassed Man Utd in the opening period, with the visitors deserving far more than the Argentine star's 17th-minute strike. "It was a fantastic night and I'm really happy. Playing at stadiums like this and Wembley, where I scored last year, is the stuff you dream of as a kid. We played brilliantly in the first half, said Dybala.

