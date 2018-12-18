Champions League: Man United face PSG, Liverpool to play Bayern

football

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 16, 2018. Pic/AFP

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will take on French giants PSG in the Last 16 of the Champions League, while Liverpool were drawn against fellow five-time winners Bayern Munich in Nyon yesterday. Holders Real Madrid will face Ajax as the Spaniards attempt to lift the trophy for the fifth time in six seasons, while Lionel Messi and Barcelona play Lyon.

Ronaldo returns to Madrid

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City take on Schalke while Atletico Madrid, runners-up in 2014 and 2016, will come up against Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus. Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund will meet Tottenham Hotspur, while Roma were paired with two-time former champions Porto. Teams that finished in second place in the group stage will host the first legs on February 12 & 13 and 19 & 20 with the return matches scheduled for March 5 & 6 and 12 & 13.

Europa league draw

Meanwhile, former champions Chelsea will face Malmo in the Last 32 of the Europa League while Arsenal will lock horns again with BATE Borisov. The two sides met in the Europa League last season, the Gunners hammering the Belarussian side 6-0 at the Emirates.

