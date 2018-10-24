Champions League: Messi-less Barcelona prepare for Inter exam

football

When Ernesto Valverde left Messi on the bench for the 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao last month, the argument was given added weight by him coming on and making the assist for their equaliser

Lionel Messi

Barcelona's lowest ebbs are invariably followed by questions about Lionel Messi but the issue of over-reliance may become clearer over the coming weeks. The sight of Messi on the ground, grasping his right arm, during Barca's win over Sevilla on Saturday prompted reactions inside Camp Nou normally reserved for the conceding of goals.

Hands behind heads, fingers over mouths, the concern became real shortly after the final whistle when the club confirmed Messi had fractured his radial bone. His absence leaves Barca vulnerable when they need him most, for a run of fixtures that includes Inter Milan in the Champions League today, the Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday, before a return match against Inter in Italy at the start of next month.

If he takes longer than expected to recover, he could miss tricky games against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid in La Liga too. Barcelona have grown used to accusations of dependence, not least when results have taken a turn for the worse. When Ernesto Valverde left Messi on the bench for the 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao last month, the argument was given added weight by him coming on and making the assist for their equaliser.

