Champions League: Mohamed Salah will not fast today

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah will not fast today in the build-up to Liverpool's Champions League final with Real Madrid tonight, according to the club's physiotherapist. The Egyptian, a devout Muslim, has been abstaining from food and drinking any liquid during daylight hours as part of the holy month on Ramadan, which began on 16 May.



However, Ruben Pons, Liverpool's physio, revealed that Salah will be breaking his fast in preparation for the game on both Friday and today. "We were in Marbella and the nutritionist established a work plan. Tomorrow and the day of the match he won't, so it's not going to affect him," he told Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

