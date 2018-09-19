Champions League: Plastic pitch won't trouble Manchester United vs Young Boys

football

Man United will have to deal with a plastic pitch at the Stade de Suisse here in their Champions League opener, but Young Boys boss Gerardo Seoane does not expect it to pose too many problems for them

Young Boys boss Gerardo Seoane

"We can't change the pitch," coach Seoane said. "It's clear they are not used to pitches like this, so in the beginning, it will be a special feeling, but with training tonight [Tuesday], I think they'll be all right. They have the quality, speed and technique to play on this pitch, so it shouldn't be a problem."

